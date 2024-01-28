Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $669,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

