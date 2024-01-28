Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,152 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,701,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,418,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,701,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,418,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $279.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average is $228.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

