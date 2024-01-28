Tradewinds LLC. Sells 73 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.08.
General Dynamics Price Performance
GD opened at $265.07 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $267.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
