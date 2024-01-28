Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

