Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $222.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.