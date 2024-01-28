Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 34.0% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Adobe by 16.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 133,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $613.93 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.90 and a 200 day moving average of $560.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.