Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 145,720 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,720 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $62,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

MPC opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

