iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

