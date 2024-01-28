Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 213 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $311.77. 2,035,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $312.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

