Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 84,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

