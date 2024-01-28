Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.00. 4,066,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

