Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

TXN stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. 8,800,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,691. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

