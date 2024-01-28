Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

