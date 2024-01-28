Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $489.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.47 and its 200-day moving average is $452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $491.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

