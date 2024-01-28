Callan Capital LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.