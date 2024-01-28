Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.