Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

