PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

