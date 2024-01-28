Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

