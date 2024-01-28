Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $107,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

