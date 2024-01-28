Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $121.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.