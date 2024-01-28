The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

