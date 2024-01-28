JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.