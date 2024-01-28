Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,301 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $37,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.13. 1,028,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,695. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.98 and a 200 day moving average of $485.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.