PFG Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.