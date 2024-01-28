Ardent Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,910 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 0.9% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.69. 982,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

