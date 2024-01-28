Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,698 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

