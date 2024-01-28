Callan Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $230.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

