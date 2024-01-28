Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

