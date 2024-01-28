PFG Investments LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EEM stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

