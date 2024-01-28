Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $169.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $178.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

