Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 253 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TRV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

