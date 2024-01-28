Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $639.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

