Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

