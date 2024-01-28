Sfmg LLC Sells 4,417 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.30 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

