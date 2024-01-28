Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.39.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

