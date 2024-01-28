Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 268 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $355.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average is $321.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.