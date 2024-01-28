Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.