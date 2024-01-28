General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %
GD stock opened at $265.07 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $267.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
