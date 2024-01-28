Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

