Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

