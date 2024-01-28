GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,466. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.