AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,874 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

