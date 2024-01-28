AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 78 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $8.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.45. 261,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.12. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

