F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. International Seaways comprises 1.7% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in International Seaways by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 802,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 188.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 40.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 227,480 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Seaways by 170.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 134,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 652,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,721. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.