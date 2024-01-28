Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.22. 3,389,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

