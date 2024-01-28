Hobart Private Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.40. 385,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

