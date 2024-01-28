Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 875,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

