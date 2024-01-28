Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $396.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

