Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

